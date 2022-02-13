Advertisement

Mizzou has 5 in double figures, beats Ole Miss 74-68

Missouri's Jarron Coleman (5) celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's...
Missouri's Jarron Coleman (5) celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each scored 14 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 74-68 on Saturday night.

Missouri (10-14, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) has won two of its last three games. Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9) has lost three straight since it upset then-No. 25 LSU 76-72 on Feb. 1.

DaJuan Gordon, Kobe Brown and Amari Davis added 13 points apiece for Missouri, which shot 54 (28 of 52) from the field and was 7 of 14 from long range. Gordon made three 3-pointers and Brown had five assists.

Matthew Murrell scored 15 points for Ole Miss. Jarkel Joiner added 13 points and Luis Rodriguez 12. The Rebels shot 50% (27 of 54) from the floor but missed 14 of 18 3-pointers and were 10-of-17 (59%) shooting from the free-throw line.

Missouri closed the first half on a 15-4 run for a 43-32 lead. Gordon made a pair of 3-pointers, Brown added a 3 and Pickett scored the last six points during the stretch. The Tigers scored the first nine points of the second half to extend the advantage to 20.

Ole Miss pulled within single digits with about five minutes remaining and later used a 12-5 surge to cut the deficit to 69-64 with 1:30 left. But Joiner then missed a jumper and Murrell a 3, and the Tigers made 5 of 6 from the line to seal it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Amelia died from COVID-19 on Feb. 1
Family mourns the loss of baby girl to COVID-19 in Miller County, Mo.

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) and St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel...
Five goals, Husso’s strong play lead Blue to victory over Blackhawks
Top Missouri female divers leaves competition over safety concerns.
Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns
Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Valparaiso 84-66
Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) takes a jump shot against Alabama during the first half of an...
Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak