Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Valparaiso 84-66

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had 22 points as Missouri State topped Valparaiso 84-66 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett had 15 points for Missouri State (19-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 15 points. Ja’Monta Black had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 20 points for Valpo (11-14, 4-9). Sheldon Edwards added 11 points as did Kobe King.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against Valpo on the season. Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 74-57 on Jan. 15.

