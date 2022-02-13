Advertisement

Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Valparaiso 84-66

(Ozarks Sports Zone)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had 22 points as Missouri State topped Valparaiso 84-66 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett had 15 points for Missouri State (19-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 15 points. Ja’Monta Black had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 20 points for Valpo (11-14, 4-9). Sheldon Edwards added 11 points as did Kobe King.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against Valpo on the season. Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 74-57 on Jan. 15.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Amelia died from COVID-19 on Feb. 1
Family mourns the loss of baby girl to COVID-19 in Miller County, Mo.

Latest News

Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) takes a jump shot against Alabama during the first half of an...
Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 1999 file photo, St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil talks to...
Former Chiefs, Rams Head Coach Vermeil selected to Football Hall of Fame
SEC distributes nearly $55 million to each member school
Evan McPherson celebrates after a field goal during the Bengals' come-from-behind win against...
Chiefs fan donates Super Bowl tickets bought at halftime of AFC Championship