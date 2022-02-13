Nixa community gathers for vigil in memory of student who died in car crash

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of Nixa community members gathered Saturday in memory of a student who died earlier this week in a car crash.

The vigil was held in memory of Cole Sullivan, a 15-year-old who died in a crash Monday morning near Ozark.

The vigil was held Saturday at Union Hill Church in Nixa. It was open to the public. In addition to the vigil, Nixa High School is also offering counseling for students in need.

