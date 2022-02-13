Advertisement

Nixa community gathers for vigil in memory of student who died in car crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of Nixa community members gathered Saturday in memory of a student who died earlier this week in a car crash.

The vigil was held in memory of Cole Sullivan, a 15-year-old who died in a crash Monday morning near Ozark.

The vigil was held Saturday at Union Hill Church in Nixa. It was open to the public. In addition to the vigil, Nixa High School is also offering counseling for students in need.

Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student

