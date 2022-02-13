Teen dies in Christian County crash Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - An 18-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday morning in Christian County near Billings, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the M14 West mark of Napper Road.

Investigators say the driver traveled off the roadway, then over-corrected to get back on the roadway. The car then overturned several times and ejected the driver.

The 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No on else was involved in the crash.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated nine traffic-related deaths in 2022.

