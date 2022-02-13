Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two of the top divers from a high school team pulled out of a state-qualifying meet this weekend in Springfield after safety concerns over what they call dangerous conditions.

Two female divers on the Cape Central High School, located in Cape Girardeau, will no longer competing in the meet at the John H. Foster Natatorium.

Delbert Marriott recently resigned as Cape Central’s dive coach. His daughter and another teammate backed out of the state-qualifying competition because they say the diving board at the natatorium did not have the proper skid material. He didn’t want the meet to go on.

“I don’t see why we can’t shut this down,” said Marriott.

Springfield Public School Spokesperson, Stephen Hall, said they refute the claims of dangerous conditions.

“This particular complaint, we believe, contains unsportsmanlike behavior,” said Hall.

Marriott took pictures of the board two weeks ago ahead of the state-qualifying meet. Marriott said his daughter and her teammate, two of the top divers in the state, decided not to compete because they felt unsafe.

“She absolutely needs that grip. That’s why it is a requirement to have that nonskid material,” said Marriott.

Hall said Springfield Public Schools conducted its own investigation on the boards and also spoke with schools in and outside Southwest Missouri.

“There are no concerns regarding the standardized equipment used at this specific facility and there are no safety concerns as well,” said Hall.

Missouri State High School Activities Association and the National Federation of State High School Association did their own investigations too.

They released this statement that reads:

“On Monday, our office was contacted by a member school asserting that equipment to be used at a district diving site was not in compliance with rules of the sport. After meeting with the various individuals with intimate knowledge of the facility including but not limited to local school district administration and facility management, as well as consulting with the national high school rule-writing entity (the National Federation of State High School Associations) for the sport of swimming & diving, the school was informed Monday afternoon that the facility and equipment are legal and in accordance with the NFHS rules.”

Marriott said this is a first for them.

“Now you’re putting divers at any level on those boards, so again, in seven years, we’ve never not dove due to safety, safety of the board, except this one time,” said Marriott.

Hall said this complaint is a first for them as well.

“Really unsportsmanlike expectations for accommodations or specific athletes that far exceed what is to be expected for a competition at this level,” said Hall. “We’ve not seen this type of behavior in the past.”

Marriott said he still plans to stand outside the site and protest.

“I’m protesting,” said Marriott. “I’m gonna hand out flyers. I’m gonna hold up signs.”

Marriott said he sent a picture of the board to the manufacturer, Duraflex International. An employee responded and recommends the board be taken out of service. But Hall said they will continue to use the facilities for the future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.