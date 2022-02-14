2 children injured in dirt bike crash involving car in Polk County
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two children suffered serious injuries after a dirt bike crash involving a car.
The crash happened on February 9 on State Highway 123 and East 360th near Humansville.
Investigators say the children, ages 13 and 7, failed to stop at a stop sign on a 50CC dirt bike and struck a car. Emergency crews transported the children to a Springfield hospital. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.
