Advertisement

2 children injured in dirt bike crash involving car in Polk County

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two children suffered serious injuries after a dirt bike crash involving a car.

The crash happened on February 9 on State Highway 123 and East 360th near Humansville.

Investigators say the children, ages 13 and 7, failed to stop at a stop sign on a 50CC dirt bike and struck a car. Emergency crews transported the children to a Springfield hospital. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Teen dies in Christian County crash Sunday morning
Missouri bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money
Top Missouri female divers leaves competition over safety concerns.
Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns
Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer to start the week, and then...

Latest News

Multiple Lake Area Businesses are the targets of vandalism.
Police investigating multiple vandalism reports at Lake of the Ozarks businesses
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reported 6,300 since Friday; Arkansas adds nearly 800+ new cases
Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri - 1880s-style theme park internationally awarded for...
Herschend Enterprises, Silver Dollar City covering tuition fees for employees through “Grow U” program
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red Flag Warning issued for Tuesday for several Ozarks counties
Arkansas governor focuses on police funds as session starts
Arkansas governor focuses on police funds as session starts