Dealing with depression on Valentine's Day.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Valentine’s day can be a happy day for many, as they spend time together and make memories with loved ones. It can also be a very hard time for others who may be going through a loss, breakup or difficult period in their life.

“It’s almost like we’re set up,” says Robin Farris, a counselor and director of Center City Counseling Center. “Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day... it’s almost like there’s this expectation that this is going to happen, and I’ve going to be happy. And if that doesn’t happen, then we’re left feeling kind of disappointed. This is especially true for someone who may have lost someone because it’s this alone time. And everyone else is doing the thing together.”

So Farris says if you’re feeling sad on or around the holiday, regardless of the reason, that can be perfectly normal. A way that you can get through that, Farris says, is to be kind to yourself.

“What would make you feel better with yourself?” says Farris. “Who could you call up that’s not a significant other? Is there a family member or a friend or somebody you haven’t thought about in a long time? Go over to the Humane Society, play with the puppies. You know? It’s just what would make you feel better.”

”I think it starts with us,” Farris continues. “Giving ourselves that self-worth and that value, and the fact that we’re all lovable as people, just by the fact that we’re born. We’re lovable. Whether someone has said it or not, we’re all lovable.”

Farris also says if those sad feelings stick around for several days or weeks and start impacting your quality of life, then it may be time to seek out professional help. Most importantly, she says that just because you are sad, doesn’t mean you’re broken.

“This is a tough world that we’re in right now,” explains Farris. “It’s upside down with all the COVID-19 exhaustion that everyone has. And you put on top of that the crisis and chaos of the world and the environment and the economy, and nobody knows where anything is going. It’s tough. It’s tough for everybody.”

If you are in crisis, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Line at 1-800-494-7355.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.