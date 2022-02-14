Fire departments across the Ozarks keep busy with brush fires

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It may be the middle of winter, but the fire danger remains very real.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in the Ozarks Tuesday. Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Richard Stirts said from January to April is primetime for grass fires.

“These cold fronts come through which lowers our dew point,” said Chief Stirts. “Kind of relate that to yourself. If you have dry skin, the same thing with grass it dries it out.”

Even though there’s snow on the ground in spots, it just adds more fuel to the fire.

“When it snows it leads to hotter and faster fires with the transfer of the chemicals in the ground,” said Chief Stirts.

He said if you plan on burning do it before 10 a.m., be cautious of the wind. Chief Stirts said to keep a bucket of water nearby and call 911 if the fire gets out of control.

“If you’ve burnt in the last three or four days that could come back to haunt you,” said Chief Stirts. “Make sure you go back and check your fire if you burnt over the weekend.”

Over the weekend his department responded to a handful of brush fires and one destroyed a home.

