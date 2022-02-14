FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red Flag Warning issued for Tuesday for several Ozarks counties
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in the Ozarks for Tuesday.
The warning lasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The counties include:
- Barton, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Vernon, MO
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for wind speeds to gust up to 30 miles per hour. Humidity levels should drop below 30%. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
