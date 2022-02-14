Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red Flag Warning issued for Tuesday for several Ozarks counties

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in the Ozarks for Tuesday.

The warning lasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The counties include:

  • Barton, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, MO

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for wind speeds to gust up to 30 miles per hour. Humidity levels should drop below 30%. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

