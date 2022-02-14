FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red Flag Warning issued for Tuesday for several Ozarks counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in the Ozarks for Tuesday.

The warning lasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The counties include:

Barton, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, MO

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for wind speeds to gust up to 30 miles per hour. Humidity levels should drop below 30%. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Stay ahead of any changing weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for iPhones:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droids:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.