Herschend Enterprises, Silver Dollar City covering tuition fees for employees through “Grow U” program

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Employees at Silver Dollar City Attractions will soon have the opportunity to receive 100% free tuition. Launching February 24, 2020, Herschend Enterprises’ “GROW U” program offers 11,000 eligible seasonal, part-time and full-time employees more than 100 fully-funded degree and certificate programs across 25 US attractions.

Park officials say 1,800-2,000 employees qualify at Silver Dollar City alone.

The program includes career tracks such as information technology, sales and marketing, business administration, and business leadership.

“Then we have a number that is partially funded,” said Human Resources Director John Zajac. “If you’re looking for a master’s degree, you want to go into the culinary arts, if you want to further your career in human resources all of those tracks are available in the program as well.”

Zajac says employees who chose to participate will be working through the Guild Education partnership.

“On day one of their employment they’d be able to go onto that website and see what career tracks are available to them and they’d be able to sign up right there,” Zajac said.

He says employees can receive their degrees online from more than 30 schools.

“University’s like E-Cornell, Colorado State University, Louisiana State University, and Ohio University.”

Silver Dollar City Employment Coordinator, Melisa Lewis says when she heard the news she was shocked and excited.

Lewis says she plans to finish her bachelor’s degree and take classes that will help her grow as an employment coordinator.

“It’s wonderful because now you don’t just dream about it you get to make it through and start working, reach that extra step to fulfill your dreams,” said Lewis.

Zajac says if employees work through the program, receive their degree, and leave the company, they are not out any dollars financially. The park will cover those costs and won’t ask for any of it back.

Park officials say if you leave the company before finishing the program, tuition costs will be covered through that semester. You must be 18 years old to be eligible.

