James Phelps, 1 of 2 charged in death of Cassidy Rainwater, gets new attorney; next court hearing set for Friday

James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - James Phelps, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, has a new attorney representing him over his criminal charges.

Phelps is now represented by Thomas Jacquinot, a public defender for the Capitol Division and is based in Kansas City.

The new attorney takes on the case after Phelps had a criminal setting hearing that was originally set for Feb. 4 postponed. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.

During the criminal setting hearing set for next Friday, the judge, defense and prosecution will all meet to determine the next legal proceedings and when Phelps’ preliminary hearing could be rescheduled.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face charges for kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in December confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

