Leigh’s Lost and Found: distinctive brindle Terrier puppy found off Norton Road

This brindle Terrier mix was found off Norton road in north Springfield(ky3)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured dog picked the right place to get lost.{LEIGH}

He showed up a week ago, right by animal control on Norton road in north Springfield.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was actually at the top of hill near the road leading down to the shelter. One of the officers was leaving the shelter to go out on patrol and he was just kind of hanging out by the Fulbright water treatment station. He ran right up to her and she just drove back down the hill to drop him off.”

Animal control believes the dog is some kind of Terrier mix with a very distinctive brindle hair pattern.

His face looks like a Chihuahua but he’s way too big for that, about 30 pounds. He’s full grown and just about a year old.

He didn’t have any collar, tag or chip but he does look well cared for and seems to know some basic commands.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website or submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

