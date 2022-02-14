Man shot, killed at Springfield apartment complex late Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot and killed late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street, according to police.

Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital, but has died from his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

Officers responded to the Cherry Creek apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person who had suffered a gunshot wound.

BREAKING: One person shot at the 2100 block of Cherry near Cherry Creek apartments and is being transported to the hospital. Stay tuned for live updates. @kytv pic.twitter.com/7ZAY26mBV8 — Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerKY3) February 14, 2022

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

