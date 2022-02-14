Advertisement

Man shot, killed at Springfield apartment complex late Sunday night

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot and killed late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street, according to police.

Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital, but has died from his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

Officers responded to the Cherry Creek apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
Teen dies in Christian County crash Sunday morning
Missouri bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money
Top Missouri female divers leaves competition over safety concerns.
Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns

Latest News

KY3′s Michael Van Schoik makes way to Los Angeles for Super Bowl
KY3′s Michael Van Schoik makes trip to Los Angeles for Super Bowl
The Victim Center in Springfield.
Victim Center of Springfield looks at domestic violence and possible connections with Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl
Victim Center highlights domestic violence issues around Valentines Day and the Super Bowl
Springfield small businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day following Super Bowl rush