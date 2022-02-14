Man shot, killed at Springfield apartment complex late Sunday night
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot and killed late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street, according to police.
Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital, but has died from his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.
Officers responded to the Cherry Creek apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
