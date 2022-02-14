Advertisement

Miller County, Mo. deputies arrest man wanted for sex crimes involving 2 children

Lucas Ellis, 22, of Iberia, Mo., faces charges of sexual misconduct, statutory sodomy and...
Lucas Ellis, 22, of Iberia, Mo., faces charges of sexual misconduct, statutory sodomy and statutory rape.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERIA, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies in Miller County arrested a man accused of sex crimes involving two minors.

Lucas Ellis, 22, of Iberia, Mo., faces charges of sexual misconduct, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape.

Investigators say the crimes involved children ages 11 and 12. Deputies arrested Ellis outside his residence in Iberia.

A judge set Ellis’ bond at $200,000. He remains in jail in Miller County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Christian County crash Sunday morning
One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Missouri bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money
Top Missouri female divers leaves competition over safety concerns.
Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns
Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer to start the week, and then...

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will change to wintry weather
Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nicer to start the week, and then...
One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex