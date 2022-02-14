Miller County, Mo. deputies arrest man wanted for sex crimes involving 2 children

IBERIA, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies in Miller County arrested a man accused of sex crimes involving two minors.

Lucas Ellis, 22, of Iberia, Mo., faces charges of sexual misconduct, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape.

Investigators say the crimes involved children ages 11 and 12. Deputies arrested Ellis outside his residence in Iberia.

A judge set Ellis’ bond at $200,000. He remains in jail in Miller County.

