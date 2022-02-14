Advertisement

Officials: Missouri deputy fatally shot man after car chase

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man over the weekend following a police chase of a car that ended in a field east of Columbia, authorities said.

The shooting happened Sunday morning, killing Blain Johnson, 37, of Columbia, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page.

The department said the incident began when a deputy tried to stop the car Johnson was driving around 10:30 a.m. Sunday because he suspected the car was stolen and had been involved in a possible kidnapping.

The car refused to stop, and the deputy gave chase, officials said. Minutes later, the car went off the road at an intersection and into a field near the Lake of the Woods area. The deputy said Johnson got out of the car displaying a weapon, and the deputy shot him. Johnson died at the scene.

Authorities have not said what kind of weapon Johnson was alleged to have displayed. The deputy was not injured. Officials have not released the deputy’s name.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate the shooting.

