Police investigating multiple vandalism reports at Lake of the Ozarks businesses

Multiple Lake Area Businesses are the targets of vandalism.
By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks have been vandalized and police are looking for who is responsible.

The businesses that have been targeted have shattered windows. It looks as if something was shot into them. Osage Beach Police Department & Camdenton Police Department are both investigating the incidents.

“We’re not sure you know what caused the damage or when it even happened other than, you know, overnight hours,” said Lt. Mike O’Day with the Osage Beach Police Department.

O’Day said the department is also looking at security footage from some of the businesses.

Joe McBride is a general manager at one of the businesses in Osage Beach targeted.

“We were closed for two days due to the inclement weather and came back and saw that one of the windows was shattered,” said McBride.

He said he has no idea who could have done it. His business is one of the businesses that has a security camera.

