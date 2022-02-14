Advertisement

Republic Middle School students win $6,500 for school after project addressing safe drinking water

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: moments ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic Middle School students recently helped their school win $6,500 from Samsung for using STEM education to address a key issue.

Students put their science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to the test to improve access to safe and clean drinking water. With help from teacher Olivia Rowland, students created a portable, purifying reusable straw to effectively filter drinking water.

After completing this project, Republic Middle School was named a state winner in the Samsung’s 12th Annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM skills. Globally, more than 884 million people do not have access to safe drinking water and are at risk of illness, the issue tackled through Republic’s project.

Samsung recently announced 100 winners and awarded prizes in the national contest. If Republic’s project is selected as a National Finalist in March, the school will win a total of $50,000, and go on to pitch their project to a panel of judges for the chance at a grand prize of $100,000.

