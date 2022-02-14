Springfield small businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day following Super Bowl rush

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many small business owners across Springfield worked extra-long hours ahead of the Super Bowl and continue to prepare for another big game Monday in the form of Valentine’s Day.

Lavish Grazing and Shelby’s Strawberries are two small businesses owned by women. The businesses share a workspace, and their owners have worked countless hours over the weekend to meet demand.

”I got here this morning at 5 [a.m.] and have been working on orders ever since,” said Kendra Hinkle, owner of Lavish. “I have filled over 40 orders today and people have been picking up all day.”

Shelby Morrison, owner of Shelby’s Strawberries, says she made more than 1,000 berries in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day.

“It’s been so crazy, and the grind is real,” said Morrison. “This morning is kind of a tight schedule. We have so many pick ups here throughout the day, and you have to have the order ready for the customer.”

The two businesses are grateful for the Springfield community’s support of their businesses.

”We really give our local community an option to shop local and small this Valentines Day, but we also get them what they really need,” said Morrison.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.