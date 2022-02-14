Tourism tax in northern Arkansas breaking records

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The state of Arkansas’ 2% tourism tax will likely top $20 million for the first time since it was created, according to a report from Talk Business and Politics.

The study shows substantial growth over recent years, including a near 50% jump compared to a COVID-19 riddled 2020. In north-central Arkansas, Carroll County, highlighted by Eureka Springs, showed a 45% jump in 2021. Boone and Baxter County increased 34% and 18%, respectively. With the pandemic having lasting effects on travel, the increase may come as a surprise. It is one that many in the Ozarks attribute to the state’s reliance on outdoor attractions and a growing increase in small-town tourist destinations, since the start of the pandemic.

”People really started traveling again in July of 2020 and has just continued to grow really since that point,” said Jack Moyer, an executive director, and general manager of the Basin Park and Crescent Hotels. “People are sort of rediscovering Arkansas and the Ozarks where in the past they may have traveled a wider range to go to a more showy destination.”

”I think the biggest driving force behind that is, we’re an outdoor, recreation, tourism destination and people can still socially distance,” said Matt Bell, director for Explore Harrison. “Even during the pandemic we saw an uptick in visitors coming to the national river, or going to the lake, going hiking and it just continues to grow.”

With places like Harrison relying mostly on outdoor attractions, like mountain biking and the Buffalo National River; many in the area are hopeful new additions will only help increase the already steady growth.

“There’s no question what’s going on down Highway 7 South just a few minutes from Harrison with Johnny Morris and what his company is building,” said Bell. “Along with that, we have the Creekside Community Center, a multipurpose facility with indoor aquatics and indoor sports courts. So that will just build on the momentum for our downtown and our community.”

Click here to view the Arkansas Tourism Ticker full report.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.