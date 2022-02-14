Victim Center of Springfield looks at domestic violence and possible connections with Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Big events and holidays can be triggers for abuse or violence in some situations. Officials at the Victim Center of Springfield say more people may reach out in need.

The executive director of the Victim Center in Springfield, Brandi Bartel, said there isn’t evidence that domestic violence increases around the Super Bowl or Valentine’s Day, but she said big events can bring back memories of past trauma for some.

“Holidays can be very triggering and sometimes painful for victims who are currently experiencing abuse or have experienced abuse in the past,” said Bartel.

Bartel said events and holidays can be a burden for some.

“Those types of holidays can often be very painful reminders of terrible experiences that they have had on Valentine’s Day. In particular, I think it’s often a reminder experience,” said Bartel.

Bartel said gatherings with alcohol and gambling, can cause painful experiences for those who are suffering from abuse or previously did.

Bartel said the Victim Center had a 6 percent increase in crisis intervention cases in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Because people are in a an unhealthy environment, typically they’re reconnecting with people that may have created, caused or at least didn’t prevent the abuse,” said Bartel.

Bartel said many people don’t know what they are going through.

“Hopefully they’re in a safe place, but oftentimes, they’re not,” said Bartel. “Oftentimes, victims don’t even recognize the level of danger that they’re experiencing.”

Bartel said the Victim Center is always open to help.

“Were trying to assess danger and then immediately help the victim create a plan for safety, whether that be shelter, or other types of considerations that go into creating not just a short-term plan, but a long-term plan,” said Bartel.

Bartel said you can call their hotline at 417-864-7233 or come into their building for walk-in appointments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.