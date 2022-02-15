4th of 9 defendants in the death of Lawrence County woman enters plea

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman pleaded guilty for her role in the death of a southwest Missouri woman who was kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well.

Kimberly Henderson was one of the nine charged in Sarah Pasco’s murder in Lawrence County. She pleaded guilty to robbery only. A judge sentenced her to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Pasco and another woman were kidnapped in August 2020 and forced into an abandoned well, where they were shot. The other woman survived. All the nine defendants were initially charged with first-degree murder and other counts. Lawrence County Prosecutor Don Trotter says he expects most of the remaining defendants to take plea deals in the next few weeks.

Two defendants, Gary Hunter Jr., 23, and Diona Parks, 26, were recently sentenced to decades in prison in the death of Pasco. Christina Knapp pleaded guilty to robbery and kidnapping.

Others facing criminal charges in the case include:

Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri



Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri



Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri



Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri



Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri



