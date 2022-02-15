Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A video is making its rounds on social media showing a brawl inside of Hinode Japanese Grill, a popular local restaurant in Springfield.

The video already has more than 115,000 views. It shows a server pushed from behind by a customer when a brawl breaks out. The video shows the customer then holding the server in a headlock taking him out of the door.

Jim Reed, a friend of the customer sitting at the table, said his party arrived on time for their 7 p.m. reservation but the restaurant was busy. He says they were seated and had not received their drinks after some time. They spoke with the hostess.

“You could tell he was really upset and we didn’t know if it was something we’d done,” Reed says.

The server, Gavin Devic, says the customers were rude from the start. The restaurant was busy with it being a holiday weekend. He says the customers were tired of waiting. An hour later Reed says they had not ordered food.

“My friend got real irritated and said listen, we need to be your utmost priority for the rest of the night, this is ridiculous how long it’s taking,” Reed says. “[Gavic] puts his stuff down and [said] what can I do right now? What can I do right now to make you happy?”

Reed says the server responded saying they were the ones being difficult. They asked to speak to a manager. She was busy. Devic told the group the manager couldn’t stop by for another 20 minutes.

“And the guy said listen I bounce four days a week, you want to guy outside let’s go out,” said Reed.

Things continued to heat up and that’s when the video starts.

Hinode says they did an internal investigation. Devic remains an employee. In a statement to KY3 Hinode says:

“Gavin is a valued member of our Hinode team and he has our full support.”

Devic says he has a head injury and staples. Devic says he will miss days of work because of the injuries.

