Domestic violence survivor raises concerns over Second Amendment Preservation Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Domestic violence survivors are raising concerns over Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act.

The bill passed in 2021 makes it illegal in Missouri to enforce federal gun laws. In Missouri, you’re only prohibited from owning or buying a gun if you’re convicted of a felony. However, if you’re convicted of a misdemeanor you are allowed to have a gun.

Domestic violence survivor Janice Thompson says a misdemeanor conviction doesn’t mean the abuser isn’t dangerous.

”My abuser, this was not a charge against me but a charge against another victim, pleaded down to a misdemeanor,” Thompson says. “That wasn’t a case where he simply tossed a phone or pushed somebody away. He tried to rupture an eyeball with his thumb.”

Federal law prohibits anyone charged with domestic violence, whether it be a felony or misdemeanor, from owning or buying a gun. Thompson says because of the Second Amendment Preservation Act, that’s not the case in Missouri.

“Maybe the prosecutor has come to the victim,” Thompson says. “The victim is having a hard time with moving forward and they say okay listen, we’re going to convict them of this. We’ll plead it down. They’ll agree to that. A lot of times abusers will agree to that lower charge knowing that it doesn’t really prohibit them from doing much.”

Co-sponsor of the Second Amendment Bill State Senator Eric Burlison says it wouldn’t be appropriate for this bill to take away guns from those convicted of misdemeanors.

“To keep the statutes clean,” State Senator Burlison says. “To keep it easy for everyone to understand and to stay reasonable and logical. The legislators decided that a misdemeanor conviction is not by definition a conviction that’s worthy to take away their rights, including their Second Amendment rights.”

State Senator Burlison says if other lawmakers want to address these concerns, it needs to be in a separate bill that focuses on the criminal code. However, State Senator Burlison says he wouldn’t support that bill.

“I personally would oppose it and I know a lot of other lawmakers who would for this very reason,” State Senator Burlison says. “If this person is in that situation and a judge feels like they should be taking away their rights and give them a felony conviction, the judge has full latitude to do that because if you look at the list of infractions that occur, they nearly line up identical from a felony charge to a misdemeanor charge.”

Thompson says it’s not that cut and dry.

“When you go through this and you’re presenting evidence to police, to the prosecutor and you’re bringing it in front of a judge, you have to understand things like strangulation don’t always leave a lot of marks,” Thompson says. “We have this idea that these injuries are so severe that you’re hospitalized for days and all these other things happen. Having somebody hold a gun to your head and saying I’m going to blow your brains out is just as dangerous as somebody busting both of your eye sockets. That’s not a safe situation so you can’t put it in the hands of a judge.”

There are several bills in the house and senate that focus to address these concerns. Those bills are Senate Bill 936, Senate Bill 1033, and House Bill 1655.

Senate Bill 936 looks to modify provisions regarding the unlawful possession of firearms. This bill would include a person who possesses a firearm and has been convicted of a misdemeanor offense of domestic violence or other misdemeanor domestic violence crimes or a person subject to an order of protection under this act. It would also require that after a conviction for domestic assault in the fourth degree, the court will forward the record of conviction to the state highway patrol and the state highway patrol will notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation within 24 hours that such a record has been received. Finally, the bill allows the court, after issuing any order of protection, to prohibit the respondent from knowingly possessing or purchasing any firearm while the order is in effect.

Senate Bill 1033 looks to modify provisions relating to firearms. Similar to Senate Bill 936, this bill would include a person who possesses a firearm and has been convicted of a misdemeanor offense of domestic violence or other misdemeanor domestic violence crimes or a person subject to an order of protection under this act. It would also require that after a conviction for domestic assault in the fourth degree, the court will forward the record of conviction to the state highway patrol and the state highway patrol will notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation within 24 hours that such a record has been received. Finally, the bill allows the court, after issuing any order of protection, to prohibit the respondent from knowingly possessing or purchasing any firearm while the order is in effect.

House Bill 1655 prohibits certain individuals from possessing a firearm due to domestic violence. This bill reads that after issuing an order of protection, the court is to also prohibit the respondent from knowingly possessing or purchasing a firearm while the order is in effect, informing the respondent in writing, and forwarding the order to the State Highway Patrol so they may update the respondent’s record in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). State Highway Patrol must also notify the FBI within 24 hours. This bill also provides that upon a person’s conviction of domestic assault or stalking, the court shall forward the record of conviction to the Missouri State Highway Patrol so they may update the respondent’s record in NICS. This bill also provides that a person commits the offense of unlawful possession of a firearm if such person knowingly has a firearm in their possession and has been convicted of domestic violence or is subject to an order of protection.

