Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she drove over a pipe sticking out of the ground.

She hit the water pipe at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Dale Street. Amanda Domgian said there wasn’t a caution sign or safety cone around the pipe.

“It was blended in with the asphalt,” said Domigan. “It looks like they just poured asphalt.

The pipe popped her tire, damaged her rim, and messed with her alignment. She said the damages cost nearly $1,000.

“I contacted the city,” said Domigan. “We didn’t know the damage to my car so I asked for a rental and I couldn’t drive my car. They told me to file it with my insurance company. It’s very frustrating that I had to file through my insurance company. I had to come up with a deductible for my insurance and now I have a claim on my insurance for this.”

A spokesperson with the city of Springfield said the city can’t comment on the ongoing investigation. The city said when an incident like this occurs, first you want to contact the Risk Management Division which will investigate the claim. If the city is at fault it will cover the damages.

”I wish the city would be able to deal directly with the rental car company and they could deal straight with the repair shop so I wouldn’t have to pay the deductible or I wouldn’t have to go through my insurance to get a rental,” said Domigan.

Domgian called 911 and filed a police report shortly after the crash. The road has since been repaired.

