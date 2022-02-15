Exhaust stacks at James River Power Station to come down Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/City Utilities news release) - City Utilities, and demolition contractors working at the James River Power Station have scheduled the implosion of the four flue-exhaust stacks at the James River Power Station for 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19.

The area surrounding the site is not developed but due to anticipated attendance to view the event, access to utility owned property immediately south of James River Power Station, will be available through one access point. Carpooling is suggested and access to the property is done at your own risk. Because of the location and ground conditions, we highly encourage viewing the event on the Facebook page for City Utilities.

The entry gate, located near the intersection of Kissick and Evans Road, will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. or when the parking has reached capacity. The property, not regularly used, will be mowed and ground conditions will be uneven.

After parking, viewing from a vehicle is encouraged as the path to a slightly closer site will require walking downhill and appropriate footwear should be worn.

Multiple cameras will be in place to document the event including several drones. Video from these will be provided to media and on social media channels as quickly as possible. Drone use, by public or media, is prohibited.

The demolition project, expected to be completed by early April, removes only external components of the decommissioned station. The building, substation, and several other components, remain in service to the community.

A news conference with all partners will be scheduled for Thursday morning to discuss the demolition project and viewing opportunities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.