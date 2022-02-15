Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Missouri lawmakers consider making diapers exempt from sales tax

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bill filed in the Missouri Senate would make diapers tax-exempt in hopes to help families with little ones.

State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City, filed the legislation.

“Diapers are taxed at about 4.2%, which is the same tax rate as things like jewelry or clothes. We all know and understand that diapers are a basic necessity,” said State Senator Arthur.

One Missouri mom, Korree Bermen, says she spends a pretty penny each year on diapers.

“I’d say I’d spend about $1,200 a year to $1,500 a year on diapers,” said Bermen.

Diapers are not included in government-assisted programs like WIC. The cost is left up to families.

