Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

(Credit: KALB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties.

The watch begins Wednesday afternoon. It lasts through Thursday. It includes these counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of heavy rain with thunderstorms in the Ozarks. Up to two inches of rain is expected across the area with localized heavier amounts. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying crossings.

Stay ahead of changing weather by downloading the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and warmth for two days
Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of North Frisco around 5 p.m.
Springfield police investigate shots fired by 3 into home hitting person sleeping
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Officials: Missouri deputy fatally shot man after car chase

Latest News

Authorities work crash on U.S. 60 near Rogersville.
Semi driver suffers injuries in a crash near Rogersville, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,200 cases; Arkansas adds nearly nearly 1,700 new cases
Missouri House of Representatives convene to discuss redistricting
Missouri GOP continues fight to limit access to Medicaid
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar.
Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case