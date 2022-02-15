First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties.

The watch begins Wednesday afternoon. It lasts through Thursday. It includes these counties:

Barry, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of heavy rain with thunderstorms in the Ozarks. Up to two inches of rain is expected across the area with localized heavier amounts. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying crossings.

