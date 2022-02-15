MISSING TEENAGER: Houston, Mo. Police Dept. searching for teenager
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Houston (Mo.) Police Department is asking for your help to locate a teenager reported missing.
Parker Cook, 17, disappeared on Monday, February 14. Police say he was last seen on Mill Street around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say he is wearing a hoodie with ‘Big Gulp’ written on it.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department at (417) 967-5999.
