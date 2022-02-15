Mountain Home, Ark. School District seeks community input on high school renovation project

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home School District held a public meeting on Tuesday to inform the community of a new proposed renovation project to the high school campus.

The building was initially built in 1966. The school has renovated it numerous times. School leaders say portions of the campus are becoming outdated and causing issues for the district. One of them is the old gymnasium.

“A metal structure was simply placed over the top of the old campus,” said Dr. Jake Long, superintendent at Mountain Home. “Now 30 years later we’re dealing with a 30-year-old exterior building with 60+ year interior infrastructure.”

“I graduated back in ‘82, it’s nothing that it looks like today, even though they still need a new school and other things,” said Dennis Dower, who attended the same building where he later worked. “People may disagree with them, but there are several things that need to be done and this building is one of them.”

The project is in the early phases and the district is focused on informing the public on the problem and promoting community engagement.

“You think about the programming and education that was provided 30 years ago, and especially 60 years ago when the original campus was built,” said Dr. Long. “So the programming need for the kids has definitely changed.”

Long says the renovation project has been in the works for some time. The district will work diligently before bringing the decision to a vote.

“We’re holding these meetings to have the opportunity to explain the ‘why’ to everyone,” said Dr. Long. “One part of that outlining a course of action and also giving the public a tour that highlights the problems we are currently facing.”

The project’s details will continue to be revealed and likely finalized after the district gathers thoughts from the community. The project is estimated at $40 million. It could go on the ballot in August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.