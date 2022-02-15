Ozark Amphitheater announces rescheduled Willie Nelson concert

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater at the Lake of the Ozarks announced a rescheduled tour date this summer with Willie Nelson and friends.

The country music legend will appear on Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Organizers canceled the summer 2021 concert. Gary Allan and Aaron Raitiere will also appear.

Nelson’s career dates back to the 1960s. After writing many songs for artists, including Faron Young and Patsy Cline, his career took off in the 1970s. He released albums ‘Redheaded Stranger’ and ‘Stardust,’ which became critically acclaimed. He continued his success with other albums in the 1980s.

Nelson once worked as a dishwasher in Springfield, attempting to appear on the Ozarks Jubilee.

CLICK HERE for ticket info.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.