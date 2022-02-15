Advertisement

The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar ground mounts

Missouri Wind and Solar explains what a ground mount system is and how it could benefit your home.
Missouri Wind and Solar explains what a ground mount solar panel system can do for your home.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re thinking of converting your home to solar power but don’t have a big enough roof or simply don’t want to climb on top of your house any time you need to fix something, the professionals at Missouri Wind and Solar have a solution. The Place photographer Mason Seidel is joining them to learn about ground mounts and to find out how they might work better for your home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and warmth for two days
Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of North Frisco around 5 p.m.
Springfield police investigate shots fired by 3 into home hitting person sleeping
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Officials: Missouri deputy fatally shot man after car chase

Latest News

MISSOURI WIND AND SOLAR GROUND MOUNTS
MISSOURI WIND AND SOLAR GROUND MOUNTS
Daniel Posey talked to Billings business owners about collaborating to raise money for library...
Do Good With Daniel: Christian County Chili Cook-off
Do Good With Daniel: Christian County Chili Cookoff
KY3
The Place: Reading Goals for 2022