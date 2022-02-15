The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar ground mounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re thinking of converting your home to solar power but don’t have a big enough roof or simply don’t want to climb on top of your house any time you need to fix something, the professionals at Missouri Wind and Solar have a solution. The Place photographer Mason Seidel is joining them to learn about ground mounts and to find out how they might work better for your home.

