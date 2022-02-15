The rise in travel nurses leading to nursing shortages at hospitals in the Ozarks

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing shortages are impacting hospitals all across the Ozarks.

Cox Medical Center Branson Chief Nursing Officer Lynne Yaggy says a recent rise in travel nurses has led to some shortages at local hospitals. It’s not the only issue. Health leaders at Cox Branson held a nursing open house on Tuesday, February 15 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. to talk about the job opportunities available across the CoxHealth System.

“Currently I think every hospital in the country is challenged with nurses leaving to travel,” said Yaggy. “They can make money as we’ve never seen in nursing.”

Yaggy says some travel nurses can leave for a 12-week-period making upwards of $60,000. She says for nurses with college debt or who have other plans with their family, that path can be very appealing to them.

”I understand why they may make that decision for their family, but it does create a shortage here for their home hospital,” said Yaggy.

Mercy Executive Director of Nursing Vicki Good says nursing shortages are an issue that expands across the entire United States, not just the Ozarks.

”The projected number of nurses the United States will be short on in the next five years is astronomical,” said Good.

Good says health leaders are looking at how staffing models. Training will need to look different in the future.

“Health care violence continues to be a thing nurses struggle with and some of those challenges is what is driving to exit doing bedside care,” Good said.

Mercy’s Director of Professional Practice Jessica Atchison says their team is working to create a more flexible workforce to recruit and retain staff.

”Pulling out the stops to get somebody through the door, being productive, and allowing them to work when they want,” said Atchison.

After mandating vaccines, Yaggy says across CoxHealth the hospital lost 64 employees out of 12,000. She says the majority of shortages are coming from the increase in nursing mobility for families.

“When nurses leave I just say, do this, make the money for your family, whatever you need to do right now but come home,” Yaggy said.

CoxHealth will have an additional nursing open house in the West Tower Lobby in Springfield. The open house begins on February 21 from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mercy will have an open interview timeframe for interested applicants seeking healthcare positions on Wednesday, February 23 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

