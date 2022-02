ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are working on a crash involving a semi near Rogersville.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on U.S. 60 and State Highway 125 around 10 a.m.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.