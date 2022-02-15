Senior centers in Nixa, Ozark offering free COVID-19 test kits for Christian County residents

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Free take-home COVID tests are now available for senior citizens in Christian County at senior centers in Nixa and Ozark.

The fight against COVID-19 has been a difficult one, especially for senior citizens.

”You’re trying to fight and correct something that you don’t even know where it is,” said Bill Achor, the Board Chairman of the non-profit organization that purchased 540 test kits for distribution.

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control shows those in the 65-74 age group are 65 times more likely to die from COVID than someone ages 18-29. Those 75-84 years old is 140 times more likely and age 85-and-older 340 times more likely.

That need to protect the older population is one reason why the Christian Co. Senior Services Tax Fund Board bought the COVID-19 test kits to distribute free at the Nixa and Ozark Senior Centers.

“Anyone who is 60-or-over and lives in Christian County can have one of these tests,” said Board President Marcia Temple. “Basically all I need is their name, address, and date of birth then I hand them the test and they can test at home at their own convenience.”

Asked if non-county residents can get a free test?

“Christian County has a tax board that collects money for seniors in the county to administrate these types of programs,” Temple replied. “So they are just for Christian County residents. Otherwise, we’ll have to refer them back to their own counties.”

The boxes being distributed are the antigen tests where results are available in 15 minutes as opposed to the more sensitive and accurate molecular tests where the samples must be sent off for the results.

“For those who take the test and have to send it off to a lab or somewhere, that does not work really well for the seniors,” Achor said. “So we were trying to make everything as simple as possible.”

“There could be false positives and false negatives on these tests,” Temple added. “So we encourage them if they test positive on this test to go to a doctor.”

The senior centers were closed during the lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic but you can tell there’s a great sense of relief and joy now that the gathering places are back open.

“The psychological and mental problems that were created because they couldn’t see or talk to their friends, that was a very painful time,” Achor recalled. “And it has taken quite a bit to get back to, I wouldn’t say normal, but get back to people feeling free.”

The free COVID tests are just a part of the critical resources the Christian County Senior Services Tax Fund Board has offered. The non-profit organization distributed over 15,000 meals to home-bound people during the lockdown and still delivers meals to shut-ins. Other services include transportation, rent assistance, housekeeping, respite care, and a foot clinic that offers custom-made shoes for diabetic patients and treatments like toenail trimmings.

“I had no idea but the foot clinic was a major need,” Achor explained. “Diabetics are in serious need of that. One of the people who came to the foot clinic constantly tried to trim his toenails and got infected. The doctor wouldn’t see him because he didn’t think it was a big deal. He ended up dying.”

So if these 540 COVID tests can keep someone from dying, it’s definitely worth the effort and cost.

“If this goes well we’ll probably buy another 300-500 on top of that,” Achor said.

The Ozark Senior Center is at 729 North 9th St.. The Nixa Senior Center is at 404 South Main St.

