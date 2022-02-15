Advertisement

Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar.
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar.(Washington County Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.

Duggar — whose family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” — was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday scheduled Duggar’s sentencing for April 5 in Fayetteville.

Federal authorities said they began investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar’s attorneys have filed for a new trial or an acquittal. His trial attorneys had argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto the computer.

