Springfield City Utilities crews fixing water main break

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities crews are working to fix a water main break in the downtown area.

The city closed Campbell Avenue between Chestnut Expressway and Central Street for the repairs to be made. City crews expect it to remain closed through 5 p.m.

With the ground freezing and thawing, it caused a joint to loosen or break. This happens with extreme hot or cold temperatures. 

“Early this morning one of our investigators found a leak,” said Springfield City Utilities’ Joel Alexander. “It’s a 16-inch pipe that’s not that old but with the ground freezing and thawing and freezing and thawing it caused it to break and a connection that is loose. That’s just a part of what we deal with in the winter months.”

Alexander says that temperature is not good when it comes to breaks like these.

