Springfield gets federal funding to study redevelopment of James River Power Plant, Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Can you imagine the James River Power Station being repurposed as an office complex, mall, or apartment complex?

Or Lake Springfield as a thriving recreational area with lots of trails, fishing, and boating options?

Well, the city of Springfield will be asking for your input in the not too distant future as it looks at how that area might be redeveloped now that the James River Power Station has been decommissioned.

The James River Power Station was built in stages from 1954 to 1970, growing right along with the population of Springfield. Over the six-plus decades that the plant was in operation, it used both natural gas and coal to produce energy for the city and Lake Springfield was built as a part of the operation.

But now that the power plant has been decommissioned, the city is looking at what the future holds for the entire complex.

The city is funding the planning project with $800,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration that’s being made available through the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan.

Springfield’s city government has two years to spend the money and come up with a master plan.

“So the planning grant gives us the opportunity to work with our community, get some input and think well into the future,” said Springfield City Manager Jason Gage. “Would they be recreational? That’s a pretty good place to start but this is an opportunity to explore, look at the technical information and figure out how to use this asset over the next 50, 60, or 70 years to benefit the community.”

And despite outliving its usefulness as a critical producer of electricity for Springfield, the old power plant might just survive the changes.

“We’ll look at all the options but I don’t think tearing down the power plant is going to be a recommendation,” said Olivia Hough, a Senior Planner with the city’s Economic Vitality Department. “It’s really a very cool, old building. It’s a 60,000 square-foot brick and concrete structure with open spaces inside of it. It could have multiple businesses inside of it or event space. There could be opportunities for residential, commercial, or recreational usage as well as some innovative transportation enhancements. There are ways to connect with our greenway trails if people want to ride their bikes from the nature center or even from the center of town.”

When it comes to Lake Springfield there’s already a park with picnic and play areas. Fishing is allowed, although there are warnings for PCB contamination relating to catfish and carp. There’s a boathouse with kayak and canoe rentals but the lake is not recreational in terms of skiing or swimming..

“We realize Lake Springfield is uniquely positioned right here in our community,” Hough said. “Folks don’t have to drive an hour to go to Table Rock or Stockton if they’ve got a lake here they can use. So we want to hear ideas from everyone.”

“This is a big deal because people flock to water sources,” added Gage. “So what we want to consider are things we can do there that we haven’t been able to do before. We need to find out what our limitations are but then think about our opportunities.”

Though the thought of Lake Springfield as a skiing and a swimming area seems a bit far fetched considering its small size and the fact that parts of the lake are only a few feet deep.

“It’s a small lake and I presume there will be some limitations but we want to look at all aspects,” Gage said.

“If people want to see a recreational lake that we could ski on we need to ask that question,” Hough said. “We know that if we were to need to add water to the lake that would have to come from somewhere. There are areas where it’s more shallow and we also know that water quality is one of the issues that need to be studied.”

Hough said in the near future there will be a place online for the general public to make their suggestions as well as some community workshops.

“In the meantime, if anyone has thoughts they can send them to the city manager’s office jgage@springfieldmo.gov or call the citizen’s resource center (417) 864-1000,” Gage added. “We collect all that information and make sure it gets to our elected officials and make sure it’s there for the process. We’re excited to get input that anyone may have.”

