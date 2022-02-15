Springfield police investigate shots fired by 3 into home hitting person sleeping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a stray bullet meant for someone else hit a person inside a Springfield home.

Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of North Frisco around 5 p.m.

Officers say three people shot at an unknown vehicle driving by on North Frisco. A stray bullet flew through a wall and struck someone sleeping in bed. The bullet hit the person in the leg. Police say it appears the injuries are not life-threatening.

The three involved took off on foot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.