Why a Billings, Mo. boutique that funds scholarships is closing

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The doors at Embolden Boutique in Billings will be closing for good.

The store was opened a little more than two years ago to forward the mission of Kind and Caring, Inc. The non-profit organization was started by Clever resident Amy Keeling to honor her 19-year-old son Brett, who died in a car crash in Christian County in 2018.

“It’s kind and caring because he was very kind and caring,” says Amy Keeling, President of Kind and Caring, Inc. “It’s been hard. The store’s been therapeutic especially for me, but really a lot for my family. And we love it so much.”

But it’s a lot more than a store that heals. It’s also used as a tool to help students here in the Ozarks. All of the funds that come into the store fund the Brett Keeling Memorial Scholarship, which is used to help students who are kind and caring pay for college.

“We hope to do big things and I hope what we’re able to help others do big things in kind of a ripple effect,” says Keeling.

Everything was going well for the non-profit, until two months ago... when things started going great. Online sales for the boutique have increased by so much that Keeling says she and the family can’t keep up with both. So, they are making the difficult decision to close the physical storefront and focus their energy on the web-store.

“Everything that comes in and out of here I’ve chosen personally and so I’m doing the same thing online,” explains Keeling. “It’s important to me to be able to do it myself because I’m doing it for my son. Unfortunately, that means we have to give up something that has been so special to us. But at the same time, we’re not giving it up... it’s just changing.”

While they’re scaling back the storefront, they’re expanding the scholarship. The non-profit will start offering the memorial scholarship to students in Hurley, and to a student from anywhere in the Ozarks.

“We have absolutely loved being in Billings for the past two years,” says Keeling. “We have amazing customers who have just cried that we’re leaving and we’re going to miss them so much. We will have an office just up the road though, and I will be offering personal shopping for those who are not comfortable shopping online. Just come up to my office and we’ll spend some time together and I’ll teach you how to do it.”

Keeling says she would like to open a physical location again at some point in the future.

