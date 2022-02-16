An inside look into COVID-19 lab sampling and testing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 cases are once again starting to drop across Greene County.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the area reached a peak on Jan. 20, 2021. At that time, there was a daily case count of 1,118. Data shows that the average is about 120 daily COVID cases.

KY3 took a behind the scenes look at lab testing and tracking at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. While cases are dropping, lab scientists are still busy.

“The lab has shifted its focus primarily towards COVID,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Senior Lab Scientist Jordan Fleetwood. “We have kept a lot of our other services like water testing and milk testing, to kind of help out in those few areas to promote health throughout the community. But it’s primarily just been our focus is on COVID.”

Inside the lab comes collaboration with several other agencies. Samples do not just come from Greene County.

”We are a regional kind of testing center for about I think 17 different counties,” Fleetwood said.

Other nearby health departments occasionally send tests to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Total numbers of samples can vary on a daily basis.

”In the big midst of the surge, we were testing near about 150 patients a day,” Fleetwood said.

Delta and Omicron surges led to a large influx, so the Springfield-Greene County Health Department teamed up with the state, and the University of Minnesota’s lab teams..

”Right now we’re sending our samples off to be tested for variant testing,” Fleetwood said.

Inside the lab, scientists find out whether or not a person really does have COVID-19. Lab scientists use a large machine called the “Panther.”

”We can load about 15 samples on each rack,” Fleetwood said. ”Pretty much we just load these samples on and it does its individual sampling.”

All sorts of chemical are used to analyze every patient’s test. The chemicals help the Panther pinpoint a result, which can take about 4 hours. When the machine’s work is done, patients get their positive or negative results.

Fleetwood said a majority of tests come back negative.

”Whenever we’re testing, right now we’re seeing a positivity rate of about 30%,” he said. “I think that is what I put in this morning. Out of 100, we’ll see about 30 people pop positive, and then the other 70 are negative.”

Case loads have dropped sharply lately, which is a good sign, but experts say we are not quite out of the woods yet.

”Even though we’re lower than what we were, COVID is still here among us,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Chief Medical Officer Nancy Yoon. “And so we do want to continue to be as cautious as possible, because the virus is still out there.”

Dr. Yoon said rapid tests are also helping people reduce potential exposures.

“It is a good thing that rapid antigen tests are being rolled out more and more in the community,” she said. “It’s really nice that people can have quicker access to testing, you know, because it may be more difficult for them to come in to get a PCR or NAAT test, which is considered the gold standard and the most accurate. The benefit of these home tests is that people can do it at home easily.”

Yoon said people do need to keep in mind though that rapid home tests are not as accurate as other types of tests.

“If there’s any discrepancy between symptoms, and what the home antigen test is, you may want to go ahead and try to get a more accurate test,” she said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.