Arkansas Governor Hutchinson looks to help local law enforcement with a $5,000 stipend

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday called for the General Assembly to authorize using $45 million in state surplus funds to make a one-time $5,000 payment to each city and county-certified law enforcement officer.

The surplus fund, if approved, would also help build a 498-bed expansion to the jail in Calico Rock as well as fund additional non-lethal equipment for local agencies, such as body cameras. In 2020, Gov. Hutchinson formed a law enforcement task force focused on improving standards and enforcement for local agencies across the state. Arkansas ranks fourth in the country in violent crimes per capita and 49th nationally in law enforcement pay.

Many rural agencies in north Arkansas, like the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, say they feel the need the most. Running along the Buffalo National River, deputies in Newton County wear many hats.

“They respond to medical emergencies, they respond to search and rescues,” said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. “So, any given deputy has to be prepared at any given time to respond to a search and rescue, maybe get in a boat and go rescue someone. Just last week we had to do a rescue of a guy where his car went over a cliff.”

But just as big a task is keeping the office staffed, like many local agencies, starting salaries lag far behind the state level which is estimated to be nearly a $20,000 difference.

The governor told lawmakers Monday his proposed general revenue budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1, would significantly increase the pay of state troopers. He challenged cities and counties to boost the salaries of their law enforcement officers as well.

“We’re fairly competitive on some of our salaries, but we’ll never be competitive with the state level,” said Boone County Chief Deputy Roy Martin. “They’re working here because they’re from here, a lot of them are, and they want to be a deputy sheriff.”

“Governments number one role is to protect citizens, for us to physically protect them from danger or harm or protect their constitutional rights,” Sheriff Wheeler explained. “This money goes a long way in helping us do that.”

Like in Baxter County where Sheriff John Montgomery recently earned a $2 per hour raise for his deputies and jailers.

”We’ve only had one, one employee, in the sheriff’s office that has retired with 28 plus years,” said Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

While $45 million is a big ask, it would be well received.

”Governor Hutchinson has stepped up to the plate on this one, I’ll give credit where credit is due,” said Sheriff Wheeler.

“I was in Little Rock about a month ago when they were looking at a tax reduction for law enforcement, and then we heard about this is week,” said Chief Deputy Martin. “That’s a great thing for our guys and it’s a real motivator and morale builder. We know it’s not passed yet, but we appreciate the governor and hope this gains the needed support.”

The governor’s request has not been approved at this time, it will need to make its way through the state legislature. If approved, the one-time $5,000 bonus will likely go out at the end of the state fiscal year in July.

