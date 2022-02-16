Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As colder air arrives, rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge changes coming Thursday
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she...
Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant

Latest News

Biden heads to Ohio to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law
Biden heads to Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave
New fire station approved for Kimberling City after years of planning
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District shares update on construction of new fire station 2
A man allegedly attacked an Applebee's bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof
Highlandville family speaks out after a fatal hit and run
Family remembers Highlandville, Mo. mother killed in hit-and-run crash