Closing arguments scheduled Wednesday in a lawsuit involving parent suing CoxHealth CEO over tweet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial is in the final stages for the parent suing a Springfield hospital ECO over a tweet.

While trying to schedule a virtual visit for her son, Samantha Cherry was instructed to use the promo code ‘COVID’. Cherry said she didn’t feel comfortable doing that. She made a Facebook post about it.

In a tweet addressing free telehealth medicine for the uninsured, CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards used a screenshot of Cherry’s post without blurring her photo, name, and child’s name.

Cherry says it’s discrimination, defamation, and breach of patient privacy. She asked for $5 million in the lawsuit.

“I had immediately reached out to you for help,” said Samantha Cherry on the witness stand as she addressed CoxHealth attorneys. “I know our initial response was to ask them to take it down before I asked for any damages.”

Meanwhile, Edwards said he didn’t do anything wrong since Cherry made the post.

“That’s a choice I made,” said Steve Edwards on the witness stand. “I think you can go back and criticize thousands of decisions I made at that time and that circumstance. I felt it was the right thing to do and I would do it again.”

Both parties finished with their witnesses. Closing arguments start Wednesday morning. The case then goes to the jury for deliberation.

