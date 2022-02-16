Advertisement

Couples clash over phone usage

We’re looking at the desire to create boundaries from phone use
On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the desire to create boundaries from phone use in our personal lives.
By Paul Adler
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Belgium has just joined a list of countries giving workers the “right to disconnect.” That means those workers are not expected to answer phone calls, text messages, or e-mails after work hours.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the desire to create boundaries from phone use in our personal lives. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says she sees plenty of couples clashing over phone problems. She usually tries to get them to agree to a phone-free time when both people are fully present.

“I can just say from a mental health perspective, you need to not be on your phone all the time. It should not be in your bedroom. It should not be just you responding to text messages all through the day. It’s not healthy and it’s not good for you,” explained Dr. Baker.

Some couples agree there will be no phones at dinner. The phones are just not allowed at the table.

Baker also recommends turning off as many notifications as possible.

Meantime, a recent study found the most addictive smartphone functions all tap into the human desire to connect with other people.

Dr. Baker also produces a podcast on life and family issues. You can listen here.

