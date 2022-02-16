CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a man charged with domestic assault and stealing.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Courtney Cottrell Brown, 35 AKA "Chicago" (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with domestic assault and stealing in Greene County. Detectives say 35-year-old Courtney Cottrell Brown goes by the name “Chicago.” Police say Brown is also wanted on a warrant for skipping court on a DWI charge.

He has tattoos on both arms. There’s a Chicago Bulls tattoo near his right shoulder and a bulldog on his left shoulder. Detectives describe Brown as approximately 5′09″ tall and weighing 245 pounds. Investigators say he could be connected to burglaries, assaults and trespassing cases in Greene County,

If you see this man, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

