Advertisement

Douglas County (Mo.) authorities bust narcotics operation

A joint investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department led...
A joint investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department led to the arrests of three suspects in the case.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff reports officers busted a large narcotics operation.

A joint investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department led to the arrests of three suspects in the case.

Officers seized more than 1,500 grams of processed marijuana repackaged, relabeled, and sold as medicinal marijuana. They also seized more than $3,700 in currency, cocaine, methamphetamine, and several weapons.

Sheriff Degase stated he is confident the joint efforts and investigations being conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Police Department, and Ozark County Sheriff’s Office will have a positive impact on all of our communities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As colder air arrives, rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge changes coming Thursday
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she...
Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Authorities work crash on U.S. 60 near Rogersville.
Semi driver suffers injuries in a crash near Rogersville, Mo.

Latest News

Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
Families can see feature length movies for free once a month at Moxie Cinema.
Moms and Money: Moxie Cinema
Court backs Missouri ban on using public funds for campaigns