Douglas County (Mo.) authorities bust narcotics operation

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff reports officers busted a large narcotics operation.

A joint investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department led to the arrests of three suspects in the case.

Officers seized more than 1,500 grams of processed marijuana repackaged, relabeled, and sold as medicinal marijuana. They also seized more than $3,700 in currency, cocaine, methamphetamine, and several weapons.

Sheriff Degase stated he is confident the joint efforts and investigations being conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Police Department, and Ozark County Sheriff’s Office will have a positive impact on all of our communities.

