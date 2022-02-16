Explosion injures Springfield City Utilities employee, damages plant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield City Utilities’ spokesman says an employee suffered minor injuries in an explosion at a power plant Wednesday.

The explosion happened at the John Twitty Energy Center. The incident is under investigation and the power station remains in full operation.

We are working to find out more information about the cause of the explosion.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.