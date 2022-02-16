Advertisement

Explosion injures Springfield City Utilities employee, damages plant

John Twitty Energy Center
John Twitty Energy Center(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield City Utilities’ spokesman says an employee suffered minor injuries in an explosion at a power plant Wednesday.

The explosion happened at the John Twitty Energy Center. The incident is under investigation and the power station remains in full operation.

We are working to find out more information about the cause of the explosion.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As colder air arrives, rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight: Winter Weather Thursday
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she...
Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant

Latest News

Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
On Wednesday a group of Missouri National Guard troops stationed in Springfield returned home...
Springfield Police welcome two officers back after 10-month deployment with National Guard at Guantanamo Bay
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson met with the general assembly Monday, where he asked for $45...
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson looks to help local law enforcement with a $5,000 stipend
As colder air arrives, rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight: Winter Weather Thursday