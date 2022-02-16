Family remembers Highlandville, Mo. mother killed in hit-and-run crash

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A family is remembering a woman hit and killed by a driver in Highlandville in early February.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials said Debra Dove, 67, died after she was struck by a car while on her afternoon walk in Highlandville and later died from her injuries in the hospital. The driver left the scene. Investigators say the vehicle is a 2014 to 2017 Jeep Cherokee with probable front-end damage.

Gene Dove, Debra’s husband, said to appreciate life.

“Don’t ever let a day go by that you don’t hug your spouse,” said Dove. “You go kiss them and you go tell them how much you love them because you don’t know when their life will be snuffed out in a second.”

Gene and Debra Dove lived in Highlandville. They married 30 years ago. And they both liked the outdoors. Gene said Debra loved her horses, church, and those walks.

“She wore a Fitbit, she always liked to keep track of her steps,” said Dove.

Gene describes this as a senseless act.

“They simply just left her to die in a ditch,” said Dove. “I don’t understand how someone could be that, evil.”

Dove said they want Debra remembered for how she treated others.

“(She was a) loving Christian woman that would give anybody the shirt off her back if if they if they needed it,” said Dove.

Dove said she was an even better mother and wife.

“She loves her kids and their grandkids, and she loved me,” said Dove.

Dove said to appreciate who you have in your life.

“She kissed me and said I love you, I said I love you, be careful, and then it was over,” said Dove. “Don’t take people for granted ever. Life is fragile.”

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. this Friday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield. The family will hold a visitation Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.