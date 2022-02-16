Advertisement

Fires in northern Arkansas blowing smoke into southern Missouri

Smoke seen in lights in Springfield
Smoke seen in lights in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - (KY3) - Smell smoke? You’re not alone. Many in southern Missouri report a strong smell of smoke in the air and see a haze in the sky.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission lists an 875 acre prescribed burn Tuesday in Newton County, east of Jasper, and another 15-acre controlled burn in Baxter County, northeast of Mountain Home. A strong wind from the south gusting to around 30 miles per hour appears to be pushing the smoke north into Missouri.

Fire departments in the Ozarks have been busy fielding calls from people reporting the smoke in their neighborhoods.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather Goes Downhill Wednesday Night
Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of North Frisco around 5 p.m.
Springfield police investigate shots fired by 3 into home hitting person sleeping
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Officials: Missouri deputy fatally shot man after car chase

Latest News

Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather Goes Downhill Wednesday Night
Senior centers in Nixa, Ozark offering free COVID-19 test kits for Christian County residents
Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Closing arguments scheduled Wednesday in a lawsuit involving parent suing CoxHealth CEO over tweet
Couple hugs while using phones
Couples clash over phone usage