Fires in northern Arkansas blowing smoke into southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - (KY3) - Smell smoke? You’re not alone. Many in southern Missouri report a strong smell of smoke in the air and see a haze in the sky.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission lists an 875 acre prescribed burn Tuesday in Newton County, east of Jasper, and another 15-acre controlled burn in Baxter County, northeast of Mountain Home. A strong wind from the south gusting to around 30 miles per hour appears to be pushing the smoke north into Missouri.

Fire departments in the Ozarks have been busy fielding calls from people reporting the smoke in their neighborhoods.

