First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, and a Winter Weather Advisory for nearly all of southwest and central Missouri for Thursday.

Winter Warning Counties:

  • Henry

Winter Storm Watch:

  • Benton, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

Winter Storm Advisory:

  • Barton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for ice and snow into Thursday. Up to five inches of snow is possible for the northern half of the Ozarks. Hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commute.

